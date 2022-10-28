Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was severely beaten by an assailant who broke into their San Francisco home, and he’s being treated by doctors for injuries.
People familiar with the matter say the 82-year-old Paul Pelosi suffered blunt force injuries in the attack.
The two people with knowledge of the investigation into the attack spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on the condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing probe.
Nancy Pelosi's spokesman says her husband was “violently assaulted” but is expected to make a full recovery.
The spokesman says the assailant is in custody.
