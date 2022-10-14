The State of Nevada says it's experiencing significant internet outages Friday.
The outages are impacting most state websites and online services, including the Department of Motor Vehicles. The D-M-V offices are closed today and all appointments canceled due to the outage.
The Department of Administration says the cause is a physical failure with a fiber connection. The repair is currently in progress. There is not yet an estimated time of repair.
Within all state office buildings in Northern Nevada, internet and email are not available. Desk phones in some agencies are operational.
The outages began at approximately 5:30 P.M. Thursday evening. However, due to safety concerns, because of proximity to an active rail line, restoration work was initially delayed.