Nevada State Police say they are investigating a crash that killed a California Woman in Lander County last month.
On Saturday July 30, 2022, at approximately 3:56 P.M., Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to a vehicle crash on US-50, near mile marker 49 in Lander County.
This location is approximately 25 miles east of Austin, NV.
A preliminary investigation determined that a silver-colored Lincoln sedan was traveling west on US-50 in the westbound travel lane.
The vehicle was traveling at a rate of speed too fast to safely negotiate the curved roadway, causing the vehicle to drive off the right side of the road.
The driver overcorrected multiple times causing the vehicle to rotate and drive off the right side of the road a second time.
The vehicle struck a marker post and ultimately overturned.
Unfortunately, the driver, Jessica Freeman (age 36) of Bakersfield, CA, was unrestrained and partially ejected from the vehicle.
She succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene.
The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.).
If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Sergeant Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753- 1111.
(Nevada State Police)