Nevada State Police are investigating a crash that killed a man in Pershing County in late June.
On Thursday June 30, 2022 at approximately 3:40 p.m., Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to a vehicle crash on Interstate 80, near mile marker 70 (state mile marker 159) in Pershing County about 17 miles west of Winnemucca.
A preliminary investigation determined that a white Ford F-350 pick-up truck was traveling east on Interstate 80 in the right travel lane. For unknown reasons the Ford ran off the right side of the roadway and stuck a reflective marker post.
State Police say the driver overcorrected multiple times after striking a reflective marker post.
The vehicle then overturned on the dirt should south of the interstate.
Unfortunately, the driver, Richard Strauss (Age 72) of Rigby, ID, did not survive the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene.
The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.).
If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, You are asked to contact Sergeant Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753-1111.
(Nevada State Police)