The Fernley Justice Court has told us that there are still no charges filed against a Fernley woman arrested last month.
Authorities say Jamie Barber was arrested on charges of open murder and assault with a deadly weapon after the alleged shooting and killing of her ex-husband - Austyn Barber.
Days later, she was released with the charges dropped.
The Lyon County's District Attorney's office did not say why, but that they could possibly charge her again in the future.
Barber claims her 28-year-old ex-husband had broken into her home and attacked her, forcing her to shoot him.
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office previously said they found no evidence of an assault.
Update, August 30:
On Wednesday, a judge ordered Jamie Barber be released from custody on charges of open murder and battery with a deadly weapon.
It's not clear why she was released, but we have reached out to the court and the District Attorney's Office for clarification.
Original Story, August 27:
Around 6 p.m. on August 26, 2023, Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and medical personnel responded a report of a shooting at 1680 Andy Way, in Fernley, Nevada.
44-year-old Jaime Barber had reported that her ex-husband, 28-year-old Austyn Barber, had broken into her home and attacked her. Jaime admitted she had shot Austyn and fled to a neighbor's house.
When deputies and medical personnel got there, they found Austyn inside the house with a single gunshot wound to the chest.
Medical personnel administered CPR and more to try to save Austyn's life. However, his gunshot wound was fatal and he died from his injury.
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division along with Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Forensic Investigators conducted an investigation at the scene. They found that Austyn and Jaime are married, although going through a divorce. Both Austyn and Jaime had a legal right to be inside the home.
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says, "There was no evidence that showed Jaime was attacked or that her life was being threatened in a manner that justified the use of deadly force".
Jaime was arrested and booked into the Lyon County Jail for open murder and battery with a deadly weapon.
Anyone who has information regarding the homicide are urged to contact the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 775-463-6620 or by email at detective@lyon-county.org.
Reference Lyon County Case Number 23LY03577.
You can remain anonymous by contacting Secret Witness at online or by text or phone at 775-322-4900.