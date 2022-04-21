Because of the snow, there are some schools affected -
The Tahoe Truckee Unified School District is on a snow day, while WCSD Incline Village schools will use distance learning.
At the time of this writing, chains are required on portions of:
- I-80 over Donner Summit
- Mt. Rose Highway
- U.S. 50
- SR 28
Caltrans is turning all commercial vehicles at Applegate and Nevada state line due to traction issues over the summit.
Sierra snow showers and valley rain will be with us Friday through Friday morning with chain controls in the mountains and gusty winds for our valleys. Sunny skies by the weekend with highs near 70 by Sunday.
Winter storm warnings are also in effect Thursday from the Oregon border down through the southern Cascades. Authorities discourage mountain travel but advise motorists to carry warm clothing, food and water if they do take to the highways.
High avalanche danger today! Backcountry travel not recommended. Follow @sierraavalanche for the latest updates and learn how to stay safe in avalanche country at https://t.co/v95v7xpYtt. #knowbeforeyougo https://t.co/xjG3oh7MLl— Lake Tahoe USFS (@LakeTahoeUSFS) April 21, 2022
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)