Street Vibrations Spring Rally, the official start to the riding season, will roar into downtown Reno, NV June 2 – 4, for a weekend of live main stage music, vendor village, poker run, flag raising ceremonies, more than 60 vendors selling all things motorcycle and non-stop fee entertainment for the whole family.
Street Vibrations Spring Rally is a three-day party that is free to the public, including plenty of free parking surrounding the venue.
“We’ll have 8 acts performing a wide spectrum of music on outdoor stage in Reno’s newest special event venue, Reno’s Neon Line District, next to the J Resort with the main entrance on Arlington Avenue between 4th and 2nd Streets. We’ll also have activities at The Bucket of Blood Saloon in Virginia City, Reno Harley-Davidson, Battle Born Harley-Davidson in Carson City and Michael’s Reno POWERsports. Throughout the three-day event you’ll find everything from contemporary rock to blues, southern rock and Outlaw Country,” said Randy Burke, president of Roadshows, Inc. event producer.
Most Street Vibrations Spring Rally event activity will start, and or take place entirely in downtown Reno, but the rally has expanded to include several other additional official locations.
Those locations include the Reno Harley-Davidson Dealership in Reno, Michael’s Reno Powersports, Battle Born Harley-Davidson in Carson City, and Bucket of Blood Saloon in Virginia City.
For more information, click here: Street Vibrations | Street Vibrations Reno | Visit Reno Tahoe