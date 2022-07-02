The Reno Fire Department says a man died in a structure fire near Panther Valley Saturday night.
The fire was reported on the 1700 Sagehen Lane around 9:50 p.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022 with first responders arriving on scene within six minutes of the call.
Units arriving on scene noticed light smoking coming from inside the residence.
Crews were able to knockdown the fire quickly which was contained to one room inside a single-wide module home.
While inside the residence, crews found an unresponsive man.
After life-saving measures, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
It is unknown at this time what caused the fire.
An investigation is underway.