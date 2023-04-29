The Sierra County Sheriff's Office says the man who was recently arrested for a domestic battery case in Reno led police on a second chase from Truckee in a stolen truck.
On Friday, April 28, at approximately 3:30 am, the Reno Police Department was involved in a vehicle pursuit with an outstanding suspect wanted for a violent crime in Reno.
The suspect identified as Nathan McKinney continued to elude officers and exited at Hwy 267 in Truckee.
McKinnney continued on Hwy 89 North until his vehicle was disabled by a Reno Police Department vehicle. The suspect then fled on foot.
Later that afternoon, Sierra County Sheriff’s Office received information that the Truckee Police Department was in a vehicle pursuit of a stolen construction truck.
Police say Mckinney broke into a home in Truckee and stole the keys of a construction truck.
Truckee Officers pursued the stolen vehicle northbound on Hwy 89 towards Sierraville.
Eventually, Sierra County deputies responded to Sierraville, where they took over the vehicle pursuit.
As the stolen vehicle entered the town of Downieville, deputies deployed spike strips.
Poice say McKinney saw the spike strips, and having nowhere to go, stopped the vehicle and surrendered without incident.
After taking McKinney into custody, deputies confirmed he was wanted out of Washoe County, for violent domestic battery charges. McKinney had a $1,000,000 felony arrest warrant.
Original story from April 28:
Truckee Police say the man wanted for a violent crime in Reno and leading police on a chase early this morning has been arrested in Downieville, CA.
Reno Police say Nathan McKinney was arrested related to an incident that occurred in the 1000 block of West Second St. earlier in the morning involving a female victim with whom McKinney had a previous relationship.
Officers in Reno started to pursue the suspect, Nathan McKinney around 3:30 a.m. until he exited at Highway 267 in Truckee. That's when police say a RPD patrol car "disabled" McKinney's car, but McKinney then ran away.
McKinney’s charges include Domestic Battery by Strangulation, Preventing a 911 Call, False Imprisonment, and Domestic Battery in addition to several other charges in California that resulted from his fleeing.
No other details on the arrest were released.