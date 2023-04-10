University of Nevada Police are investigating a 'swatting' call that prompted a police presence on the campus Sunday night.

We had some viewers reach out about police presence in that area.

University police say they did receive a call, but it has since been confirmed as a 'swatting' hoax.

It's when someone reports a fake violent emergency to emergency lines like 9-1-1.

Police say it's become a national trend in recent months with other schools in Northern Nevada also falling victim.

UNR Police say there's no threat to the campus.