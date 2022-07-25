Thanks to a series of spring storms, wildflowers are peaking in the second half of July and the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science (TINS) is looking for people to join the Wildflower Big Year event. It’s a celebration of the many hundreds of plant species that make the Lake Tahoe region their home.
There are many ways to enjoy and engage with our local plants, but participants can learn a great deal about our local species and contribute valuable data by taking photos of any local plant and then uploading their photos to the TINS iNaturalist Project: www.inaturalist.org/projects/tahoe-wildflower-big-year-2022
“It’s a great way for us to gather a ton of useful information,” says TINS’ executive director, Will Richardson. “Through this effort, we are able to document the plant community of the area, providing data that can be critical to resource management decision-making.”
So far in 2022, participants have provided nearly 15,000 records of over 1,000 species of plants.
TINS has planned dozens of activities around the Wildflower Big Year, including guided wildflower outings, workshops and talks on a variety of topics, and rare plant hunts, and more events continue to be added to the calendar.
To learn more about the Tahoe Wildflower Big Year and how you can get involved, you can visit Tahoe Wildflower Big Year — TINS (tinsweb.org)