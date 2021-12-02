Members of Teamsters Local 533 employed by Keolis Transit, the contractor for the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County (RTC Washoe), have voted and ratified a new agreement today that will end the third RTC bus strike.
This last strike was a battle for wages, and the Teamsters union says this was a victory giving their drivers a 5.5 percent raise immediately, a 4 point 7 percent raise in 8 months, and a 4 percent raise the year after.
There is even more good news for riders, as with this deal there is a no strike no lockout clause. This means that as long as both parties follow the contract, this will be the last strike until it expires in about 2 and a half years.
"We need to make sure that we keep that standard of living high enough so that we can maintain the employees over there," said Gary Watson, President of Teamsters Local 533.
“This new deal will eliminate the need for further “repetitive and harmful strikes” caused by Keolis. From day one, this has always been about the safety of our members and riders and improving working conditions in our profession. Our members stood strong, fought together with dignity and earned the community’s respect in our struggle to retain important contract language and request economic improvements. The membership reviewed and ratified the 3-year agreement by majority,” said Teamsters Local 533 President Gary Watson.
While passengers can expect to see more transit routes operating beginning on Saturday, December 4, 2021, not all trips on all routes will be running as the RTC ramps up the service levels which they expect to be on Monday, December 6.
“We appreciate the United States Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh and Teamsters General President-Elect Sean O’Brien for their assistance in bringing a peaceful end to this labor dispute,” stated Teamsters Local 533 Secretary-Treasurer Debbie Calkins. “Our public transit workers, who fought to protect and support this community throughout the worst of the pandemic, are deeply grateful to the community for their patience, understanding, compassion and overwhelming support. Progress would not have happened without you. Most of all, we thank the members for holding strong.”
“We still have many unresolved disputes but are hopeful to come to a resolution. While this strike has created unrest within Reno, Sparks and Washoe County from failed leadership of local politicians, our membership is energized and ready to get boots on the ground in our next election cycle, to vote for candidates that will never forget about us, the essential workers and our transit passengers,” said Shop Steward Eric Marte
RTC RIDE has remained free since the end of the second transit strike on October 19, 2021 and if any passengers did purchase a pass during that free-ride time period, that pass will begin working when it is first swiped at the farebox.
Unfortunately for riders, Keolis is still struggling with a staffing shortage with about 50 of the 175 driver positions vacant. This means even when busses get back on the road, not all routes will return to normal. Some routes could resume as early as Saturday, with RTC planning on resuming regular route fares beginning Monday. Be sure to check their website at rtc-washoe.com before heading out to the bus stop.