The pandemic may have halted the event for 2 years but now the annual Walk To Defeat Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is back at the Sparks Marina. Raising funds so the ALS Association Nevada Chapter can continue to offer their free services throughout the year. The event coordinator herself lost her father to ALS in 2019 and she continues to support the entire ALS community as a whole.
Jen Larsen, the Walk Coordinator apart of the ALS Association Nevada Chapter says "It's just amazing to see everyone come together as a community and also as an ALS community."
Roger Kadz, an ALS Patient adds "that's the beauty of this event, is that look at these teams and people supporting us."
ALS stands for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis otherwise known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. The disease attacks nerves and moves to attack muscles. We spoke to an ALS patient who says he's lost a tremendous amount of muscle.
Kadz says "For me my symptoms started out by me not being able to button buttons on my shirt."
He tells us the biggest issue with ALS is there is no known cure, but there are a lot of experimental treatments, although he chose not to partake in them. He explains "I'm very fortunate I can chew, I can swallow, I can eat, I can talk, I can still walk a little so you know I'm just riding it through and making the best of each day."
He also says both his daughters made teams for the walk to raise money, and the officials at the event told us the association has raised $49,442. Kadz says "It takes money to run the chapter, it takes money to run the national organization and they're advocating for us patients in any way that they can."
If you missed the Walk To Defeat ALS today you can still donate on their website.