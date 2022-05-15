Take the driver’s seat in the journey towards a more sustainable future in Energy/Energía, the newest permanent exhibition at the Terry Lee Wells Nevada Discovery Museum (The Discovery).
Visitors of all ages will learn about energy innovation with more than 20 hands-on exhibits focused on energy generation, use, and storage.
“Energy/Energía features more than 1,800 square feet of exhibit space highlighting the immeasurable innovation that is happening right here in our backyard,” said Mat Sinclair, President/CEO of The Discovery. “The bilingual exhibit uplifts local energy innovators and connects our diverse community in the pursuit of a more sustainable future.”
Energy/Energía will showcase how much we know about energy, and the potential to shape our future energy economy through science and technology, as well as teach about innovators in sustainable energy, and how they approach “impossible problems” in their work.
Featured activations include deciphering how plants generate energy through photosynthesis, engineering miniature drones powered by solar panels and racing battery-powered toy cars inspired by Tesla.
The Energy/Energía exhibition was made possible by a generous grant from Tesla via the NDOE K-12 Education Fund.
Energy/Energía is included with museum admission.
It opens to the public on Saturday, May 21 with an exclusive preview for members on Friday, May 20. Visit www.nvdm.org for more information.