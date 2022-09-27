The Cowboy Fast Draw Association (CFDA) is again hosting its annual signature event The Fastest Gun Alive – World Championship of Cowboy Fast Draw.
Fallon is the Host City for its 15th year, at the Churchill County Fairgrounds, October 6th - 9th!
Cowboy Fast Draw is a western-themed shooting sport which features wax bullet ammunition allowing competitions to be held almost anywhere.
Safety is always the highest concern. Six-guns and holsters are from the old west time-period and the competitors dress in period themed clothing as well.
It’s a very colorful sport with shooters adopting aliases to compete under, in the spirit of the old west.
The Cowboy Fast Draw Association moved this event from Deadwood, SD to Fallon in 2008, “The Fastest Gun Alive, has turned into a major tourist attraction for Fallon.
Hundreds of competitors and vendors from across the nation spend most of a week in Fallon. Plus, spectators travel from Northern California, Nevada, and several other states to watch a great competition and learn about our sport.”
The event this year is moving into the new Rafter 3C Arena, which is a 75,000 sq/ft indoor event center.
On hand will be food vendors as well as crafters featuring western-themed artisans and western vintage clothing.
The Fastest Gun Alive Tournament attracts over 250 of the fastest guns from across the United States, Canada, Switzerland and France.
Men, Ladies & and Youth compete in separate divisions. Educating as many people as possible in the safe and proper use of firearms is one of the Cowboy Fast Draw Association’s primary goals. CFDA, the sport’s sanctioning and rules authority, has established Range Officer and Youth Safety Training Programs.
The main event’s preliminary rounds are held on Friday & Saturday, between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. and is free to the public.
For more information on the sport and the Fastest Gun Alive, including informational videos, please go to: www.cowboyfastdraw.com.