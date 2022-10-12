October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, something that was launched nationwide in 1987 as a way to raise awareness for victims, survivors and the organizations that support them.
In Reno, the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges has an entire program dedicated to addressing the issue.
"Our Family Violence and Domestic Relations program is designed to help judicial officers and the communities that surround them develop better practices, protocols, court decisions and outcomes so victims of domestic violence and their children are safer and have a path towards healing," said Eryn Branch, Program Director. "And hopefully experience the courts as a place where they can have understanding, justice and safety."
She says there's a correlation between animal abuse and all kinds of family violence.
"More than 50% of women say that their animals were a factor in both their abuse - that the abuser would deliberately threaten or harm the animal as a way to control them - or that it was a factor in their leaving or not leaving," Branch said.
That's the driving force behind programs like Noah's Animal House. It's a place that, through a partnership with the Domestic Violence Resource Center, cares for the pets of those leaving abusive relationships. And having that kind of option can make all the difference in the world.
"I was in a terrible situation," said longtime Reno resident Lin Cai. "I was very scared in the situation I was in, I needed to leave the relationship, and I had no one to care for my cat."
That was about a year ago, when she found Noah's Animal House.
"They have been a great blessing," Cai said. "I'm so grateful for them for looking after my cat. They looked after him for three months, they sent me emails, they took him to the clinic, they have great, loving hearts there and it's a great network."
Now the two are reunited and in a much better situation, together.
"It's been great, my cat has been doing really well, he's happier than ever," Cai said. "He's a bundle of joy and I'm so grateful and thankful."
National Domestic Violence Hotline: (800) 799-7233
Domestic Violence Resource Center: https://domesticviolenceresourcecenter.org/