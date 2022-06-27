Enjoy a great day of holiday festivities to celebrate our nation’s independence Monday, July 4th from 4:00 PM – 10:00 p.m. when the Nugget will host its 22nd annual Star Spangled Sparks Fireworks Spectacular. The celebration includes food vendors and craft booths on Victorian Square along with the Fireworks.
Since event parking fills up quickly, attendees on Victorian Square are highly encouraged to use the FREE Park & Ride shuttle service beginning at 6:00 pm.
The shuttle will pick up in two locations: The Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center Parking Lot at 1350 N. Wells Avenue in Reno and The Sparks Christian Fellowship lot, 510 Greenbrae Drive at the corner of Greenbrae Drive and 4th Street in Sparks. Shuttles will drop off before the fireworks and pick up after the fireworks at the RTC Centennial Plaza station on Victorian Square.
Event information and music during the fireworks will once again be broadcast live on KKOH News Talk 780 AM radio.
Music will play along the street and multiple vendors will be set up to provide tasty food and refreshing drinks from 4:00 to 9:30 p.m. Local singer Melissa Dahir will perform the National Anthem prior to the start of the fireworks at the northwest corner of the Nugget.
The fireworks show is set to begin at approximately 9:30 p.m., however it is unsafe to set off fireworks in windy conditions.
The Sparks Fire Department measures the wind speed at the tops of the Nugget’s towers prior to giving the fireworks team permission to begin. If conditions are unsafe, the show will be delayed until conditions improve. Wind speeds must be below 15 miles per hour at the tops of the towers for the show to begin.
Updates on any potential wind delays on the evening of the event will be broadcast on KKOH News Talk 780 AM. Updates will also be posted on the Nugget Casino Resort’s Facebook page.
Please note that dogs, barbecues, tents and glass bottles are not permitted on Victorian Square during special events according to Sparks City Ordinance.
The fireworks show is provided free-of-charge to the public.