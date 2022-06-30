If you're looking to join the community to celebrate the Fourth of July this year, there's some events happening in our area.

In Reno, the Great American Parade will take place on Riverside Dr. in its entirety on Monday, July 4th at 10 a.m. promptly.

At the center of the parade, McKinley park will feature festivities all weekend long. The Great American Craft Fair with 100+ handmade artists, Live Music, Fresh Food and classic American automobiles.

Festivities below:

The Great American Craft Fair

Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Food Trucks (there will still be food vendors other days but Saturdays main attraction will be an enhanced local food truck garden.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Auto Exhibit - In association with the National Automobile Museum

Sunday July 3rd 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All festivities are free to the public and centered around families and locals.

Artown is also celebrating the Fourth with a patriotic salute with the Reno Jazz Orchestra. That's happened at Bartley Ranch Regional Park on July 4 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

They're also having an 'American Salute Celebration' on July 4 from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Wingfield Park. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

The Reno Phil is helping to celebrate Independence day with a patriotic concert and fireworks finale.

Led by Jason Altieri, the Reno Phil Chorus and Orchestra, northern Nevada's largest performing arts organization, is proud to present the ever-popular 4th of July Concert in downtown Reno!

You can also celebrate at Pyramid Lake, as it is open for summer recreation. You will need a valid permit to be at the lake, you can buy those from the Ranger Station from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. next to the Marina.

You can also buy it here to avoid long lines: https://plpt.nagfa.net/online/

Fireworks are available for purchase at all three store locations: I-80 Smokeshop, the Nixon Store, and the Marina. Fireworks are only permitted to be fired at the following beaches: Blockhouse, Rawhide, Sandhole, Wino Beach, and Indian Head.

Special Holiday Hours: Pyramid Lake Marina Store, Nixon Store & I-80 Smokeshop will be closing on the 4th of July at 7 p.m. Must be over the age of 18 to purchase fireworks and provide a valid ID. All credit/debit transactions name on the card must match your ID, no gift cards of any kind may be used for Fireworks Purchases.

Fireworks are allowed from dusk to midnight at designated beaches only.

Follow all rules and regulations listed on the Pyramid Lake Tribal Fireworks permit. Only fireworks purchased at the above listed locations are permitted for use at Pyramid Lake and in the designated beaches only. If you are in violation of any of the rules/regulations listed on the PLT Fireworks permit, you may be asked to leave Pyramid Lake.

A parade in South Lake Tahoe will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, July 4 with an honorary military flyover, right above Lakeview Commons, courtesy of the Nevada National Guard, 152nd Airlift Wing “High Rollers”.

The Grand Marshall, Retired Fire Chief Jeff Meston, will then lead the parade which consists of over 50 parade entrants. The parade route will begin on Ski Run Blvd, travel along U.S. Highway 50 to Al Tahoe Blvd and finish at Bijou Community Park.

“After a two-year hiatus, we are excited to bring back the 4th of July Parade. Our residents truly embrace this event, and it gives us the opportunity to showcase our community. In addition to celebrating the 4th of July, we will be honoring our Local Heroes from the Caldor Fire. We invite residents as well as visitors to take part in this fun and exciting celebration,” says Lindsey Baker, Public Information Officer.

Here's a list of road closures happening at Hwy 50 heading westbound for the parade:

Ski Run Blvd.

Herbert Ave.

Ham Lane

Fairway Ave.

Balbijou Rd.

Johnson Blvd.

Takela Ave.

Fremont Ave.

Rufus Allen Blvd.

Lakeview Ave.

San Jose Ave.

Alameda Ave.

Tallac Ave.

San Francisco Ave.

Modesto Ave.

Los Angeles Ave.

Trout Creek Ave.

Lyons Ave.

Gold Tip Ave.

Star Lake Ave.

Cave Rock Ave.

Bigler Ave.

Tulare Ave

Al Tahoe Blvd.

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is offering free transit service to the community on its RAPID Lincoln Line (4 p.m. to 8 p.m.) and Route 11 (4 p.m. to midnight) to attend Star Spangled Sparks on Monday, July 4, 2022.

These RTC transit routes will drop event goers off at RTC CENTENNIAL PLAZA in Victorian Square near The Nugget Casino Resort.

Both transit routes also serve RTC 4TH STREET STATION in downtown Reno.

“With limited parking availability, we hope this free service encourages even more people to take transit when attending Star Spangled Sparks and other regional special events,” said RTC Executive Director Bill Thomas.

For route and schedule information, please check rtcwashoe.com

The RTC’s RIDE and FlexRIDE transit services will be on a Sunday schedule on Monday, July 4, 2022, in observance of Independence Day. RTC Regional Connector will not operate.

For route and schedule information, please check rtcwashoe.com

The RTC’s administrative offices and RTC Customer Service will also be closed on Monday, July 4, 2022.