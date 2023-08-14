Some Northern Nevada counties are going back to school - and law enforcement is focusing on pedestrian safety.
The Reno Police Department is reminding drivers to slow down in school zones, watch for pedestrians in crosswalks and on routes to district schools, and to never pass a car that is stopped unless you're sure it's safe.
During this week, there will also be extra officers in school zones and along walking routes to school.
Pedestrians should make eye contact with drivers before crossing and to not be distracted when stepping in the street.
It only takes a second for an accident to happen, so be safe as we start this year.
WELCOME BACK!!!— Washoe Schools (@WashoeSchools) August 14, 2023
For so many of our students, today is the first day of the 2023-24 school year! We hope everyone has a safe and happy first day and we're so excited for the year ahead!#WeAreWCSD pic.twitter.com/L7av8dkFWW