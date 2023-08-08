In less than a week, Washoe County School District students will be returning to the classroom for the 2023-24 school year. 2 News sat down with superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield to hear about the challenges and opportunities ahead.
The following conversation is edited for brevity and clarity.
Faith Justis: How would you summarize your first year with the Washoe County School?
Dr. Susan Enfield: It was an amazing first year. I felt incredibly welcomed by the community. I was able to meet and learn firsthand what extraordinarily dedicated people we have working across this system. And of course, the students are always an inspiration.
What challenges are ahead of us for the 2023-24 year?
The data nationwide is bearing this out, so we are not unique – we are still in the early stages of recovering from the pandemic. We know that many of our students are still making up some ground for what they lost during that time.
Washoe County School District is making new investments to support academic growth, and we’re launching a new assessment system that gauges where students are at the beginning, middle, and end of the school year. If a student comes in behind, we can see how much growth they’ve made over the course of the year.
Student behavior issues have been a big topic at school board meetings. How can the school district improve?
Again, we are not an outlier. Nationwide, we are seeing some behavior challenges in our schools. What I am proud of and excited about and hopeful for is the fact that our new strategic plan that our trustees approved a few months ago really names safety and belonging as the overarching priority for the district.
Our strategic plan is grounded in the Washoe County School District promise. That promise is to know every student by name, strength and need, so they graduate prepared for the future they choose.”
The best way to address most behaviors – not all, but most – is to ensure students are connected to at least one adult in their school. We don’t want any invisible children across our schools. We want our students to have someone in our schools, at least one someone, that they can reach out to for help, for support, for guidance if they need it.
That sounds like a challenge. Washoe County schools have how many students?
60,000 students.
And how many teachers?
About 7,000 staff members.
How are staffing levels this school year?
Like most school districts across the country, we do have vacancies. But we do have fewer vacancies this year than we did last year.
Last year, we were not able to provide daily bussing services. It was painful.
This year, we will be providing daily transportation. We are staffed in transportation. We are still actively recruiting and placing teachers. But we anticipate being able to have a strong start to the school year.
This is a topic I can’t ignore – gang violence. It’s been much more visible to our community this year, specifically among underage people, presumably who are in the school district. What is the district’s role in addressing gang violence?
We are very fortunate to have our own Washoe County School District Police Department, and they are exceptionally talented people. We also have partnerships with local law enforcement. My first meeting of the school year is this week with all the sheriffs and law enforcement partners to hear from them what they’re seeing.
I’m also going to go back to the fact that though that oftentimes we see students seeking out those kinds of activities because they aren’t connected to their school. That’s why we really want to make sure students have a trusted adult in their building they can talk to.
What is your message to parents ahead of this year?
My message to parents is that we are poised, I think, to have our best school year yet. We have a three-year roadmap now that as I mentioned is grounded in our promise to know every student by name, strength and need.
Sometimes parents feel that communication needs to improve. How is the district working on that?
We’re working on doing a better job of not just getting information out, but of bringing information in and hearing from our families what it is they’re experiencing.
My Family Action Committee is made up of 50 parents and family members from across the school district, who keep me updated on needs and concerns.
You’re right. In a system of our size, we are not always going to get it right. And what I constantly emphasize with my team is that it’s okay not to get it right out of the gate, but you have to go back and make it right.
As we see newcomers to our region, we’re also experiencing strain on our buildings and facilities. How is the district keeping infrastructure updated?
We began last year what we’re calling our facilities modernization project. We’re building out a five- to 10-year plan that’s looked at every single school and building in the district prioritizing which ones need to be renovated or replaced first.
The district is incredibly fortunate to have WC-1 (the 2016 ballot initiative that passed, imposing a 0:54% sales tax that goes toward school facilities).
We have an ongoing revenue source to renovate and replace our schools and that is a gift. Renovations and replacements can happen on a pretty aggressive basis thanks to that tax.
As we build facilities, and as we see certain pockets of the district grow, staffing does become a real challenge. We have a new chief talent officer, and we conducted an audit of our Human Resources team, and we’re making some improvements.
One of the biggest things that we did is that when I arrived last summer, there was a 90-day waiting period for healthcare. I’m not an expert, but I have to believe that was a deterrent for some folks to come and work in the district. We now provide healthcare benefits day one.
Where are we at with teacher pay?
Compensation is a priority. We know – and it’s not just teachers – every person in this district is below market. Because the state did make a long overdue investment in public education funding, we do have some money on the table that we haven’t had in recent years to look at compensation. The challenge however is that we can’t make up for decades of underfunding with one investment.
What is your vision for families who have a child in the district?
I want every parent and family member to walk into their child’s school and feel welcomed and respected.