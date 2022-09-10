Three Arrests and 13 Citations Issued in Motorcycle Safety Operation

The Reno Police Department Traffic Section conducted a Motorcycle Safety Operation on September 9, 2022 in areas of high traffic throughout the city.
Officers focused on aggressive drivers through these areas and hazardous driving by motorcyclists.
Three arrests were made including: one for driving under the influence, another for reckless driving and a third for an outstanding felony warrant.
RPD issued 13 citations, three warnings, and towed four cars.
Reno Police want to remind motorcyclists that wearing a DOT helmet is required by Nevada state law, and that drivers in cars should always look twice before turning.
(The Reno Police Department contributed to this story.)