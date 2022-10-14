Caltrans is alerting State Route 89 (SR-89) motorists of highway closures through the Emerald Bay and Homewood areas for the Lake Tahoe Marathon races this weekend.
SR-89 will be closed to traffic in both directions for the marathon on Saturday, October 15 from 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 16 from 7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. between McKinney Drive (north) and McKinney Drive (south) in Homewood.
In addition, SR-89 will be closed to traffic in both directions on Sunday, October 16 from 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. between Spring Creek Road and Upper Emerald Bay Road.
Alternate highway routes are recommended during the races.
The scheduled closures are subject to change due to unexpected events.
Caltrans advises motorists to “Be Work Zone Alert.” The department will issue project updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3.
Lake Tahoe Marathon event information: https://www.laketahoemarathon.com/