Sparks Police say they have arrested three teens in connection with a shots fired call on Fargo Way last week.
When officers arrived on scene on April 20th, they found several shell casings on the roadway, as well as a home that was damaged during the incident.
No one inside the home was hurt.
Then the next day, the Regional Gang Unit investigated a reported carjacking and shooting in Reno where several arrests were made and several guns were found. During that investigation, police say they tied three of the suspects to the Fargo Way incident.
Several days later, police charged two 17-year-olds and 19-year-old Dakota Bryce in connection with the original shots fired call. All three suspects are charged with Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling and Discharging a Firearm from a Vehicle.
If you have any additional information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. A $500 reward is being offered.