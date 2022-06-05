Camels, zebras and ostriches may not be a common sight in Nevada’s landscape, however for the past 63 years, over the second weekend of September that changes with tickets now available for the International Camel & Ostrich Races in Virginia City.
The small historic mining town of Virginia City, becomes the epicenter of the action with racing camels, ostriches, zebras competing for bragging rights and offering up a spectacle for visitors from around the country.
With a rich history of silver and gold, world-wide recognition thanks to the 1960s television show “Bonanza,” Virginia City embraces its quirky events and mining history equally. The International Camel & Ostrich Races is at the top of the list encapsulating both.
Starting Friday, Sept. 9, Hot Camel Nights offers a Friday evening race and an opportunity to soak in a bit more of Virginia City by exploring the town during the day and staying for the nightlife afterward.
Races continue with two shows Saturday, Sept. 10 and Family Day Sunday, Sept. 11.
Ticket are available now online at VisitVirginiaCityNV.com. Pricing is as follows:
- General Admission - $20
- Premium Shaded Seating - $30
- Kids (3-12)/Seniors General Admission - $13
- VIP Bleacher Seating - $55 (includes tent and dinner)
- VIP Reserved Front Row Table for 6 - $400
- VIP Reserved Interior Table for 6 - $365
- Upper Arena Reserved Parking Pass - $25
For more information on Virginia City, Nevada, visit VisitVirginiaCityNV.com or call the Virginia City Tourism Commission (VCTC) at 775-847-7500.