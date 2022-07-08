The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is proud to partner with the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation (NNCCF) to assist local children with cancer later this year for the Dozer & Dirt Fundraiser.
Dozers & Dirt has been a staple in our community for 20+ years thanks to the community's generous support, the event has raised more than $1 million in the fight against pediatric cancer.
The Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation has provided more than $6 million in direct financial assistance to local children battling cancer - all through locally raised funding.
For twenty-two years, NNCCF has been the only nonprofit in the region solely dedicated to childhood cancer. NNCCF continues to assist local childhood cancer families through the generosity of “Community Partners” and fundraisers like Dozers & Dirt.
The event will be at the Rilite Aggregate Pit – 9208 Western Skies Dr, Reno (near Damonte Ranch High School) on September 24, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3p.m.
Tickets for Dozers and Dirt are now on available at www.nvchildrenscancer.org/dozersanddirt/