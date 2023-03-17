The Town of Mammoth Lakes has issued an Evacuation Warning for snow damaged properties that pose a potential threat to life and property. Several structures throughout the Town of Mammoth Lakes have failed over the past few days, and the threat to public safety is high.
The Evacuation Warning is in place for those properties that have experienced significant structural damage from excessive snow. If you see broken or fractured structural members, such as roof rafters and beams, or deformed roof or wall surfaces, please evacuate your property immediately and call 9-1-1.
To report structural damage or to assist in determining whether your property is safe, please call (760) 965-3629 or complete the Mono County/Town of Mammoth Lakes Snow Load Damage Assessment Form that will be assessed.