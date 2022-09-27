A traffic control worker was hit and killed by a car on SR 28 near Carnelian Bay late Monday night, police say.
California Highway Patrol says the crash happened after 10:45 p.m. on Monday near Sahara Drive.
CHP says 36-year-old Andrew Phillips was driving a 2021 Subaru Forrester west on SR 28 from Agate Road when he failed to slow down in a construction zone and hit the traffic control worker and then collided with a dump truck and an excavator.
The unidentified 56-year-old worker from South Lake Tahoe died on scene just before 11:15 p.m.
Phillips was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and booked into the Nevada County Sheriff's Station in Truckee on $550,000 bail.
CHP Truckee Units, with the assistance of the Placer County Sheriff's Office are handling the investigation.
SR-28 remains closed from Onyx St. to Agate Rd. due to a fatal traffic collision investigation. There is no estimated time for reopening and please avoid the area if possible.