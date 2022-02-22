Students at Traner Middle School, in conjunction with Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful (KTMB), will be conducting a cleanup of Pat Baker Park on Friday, February 25th as part of Traner Middle School’s 2022 “Kindness Month."
Traner Middle School’s student leadership program has been working to make their school and community a better place.
This year they have raised over $200 in donations for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, food for the Northern Nevada Food Bank, written thank you cards to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Renown Hospital, and hosted a Día de los Muertos family event and Halloween trunk-or-treat for the community.
They have also hosted multiple dress-up days, themed dances, and small assemblies to help make their school year a little more fun.
If you would like to support the Traner Middle School Student Leadership program, donations can be sent to the school at 1700 Carville Drive, Reno, NV 89512, care of Jamie Hawkins.