An April trial date has been set for a former Las Vegas-area elected official who has pleaded not guilty to killing a veteran investigative journalist who wrote articles about him.
Defendant Robert Telles appeared with his lawyer for the brief scheduling hearing on Wednesday.
Telles didn't speak in court.
He remains jailed without bail in the Sept. 2 stabbing death of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German outside German’s home.
Telles could face a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.
His trial date could be delayed pending a Nevada Supreme Court ruling about whether police and prosecutors can access German’s cellphone and electronic devices over objections raised by his newspaper about revealing confidential sources.
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)