Today at the Rosewood Nature Study Area, Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation hosted their 10-year anniversary Gala.
The Gala included Nevada inspired food, live music, beer, raffle prizes and a silent auction bid.
For some in attendance, they couldn't wait for the day to come.
"I'm so excited, I've been waiting for it for months," said Sarali Diaz, Board Member for TMPF. "We are expecting a lot of people and a lot of good food, raffle, a lot of prices ready to enjoy the beautiful weather day outside."
There were a lot of ways people celebrated the gala, but for some, the food was the main star of the show.
"It's a really cool concept where each station represents a different level of the food chain," said Heidi Anderson, Executive Director for TMPF. "Where each station represents a different level of the food chain, so we have stuff like stinging nettle pasta, we have some desserts with maybe a few insects in them. Just a really fun adventure."
The Nevada themed menu was designed by Chef Will Sheppard and live music was played by The Reno Swing Set.
Such a big milestone meant for some big raffle and auction prizes.
"So, we have some really exciting stuff like a private wine class for up to 20," Anderson said. "We also have Reno Aces tickets some local overnight stays at the Peppermill and Atlantis, stuff like that."
The Gala was held to mark a decade of service, and people told us that all the hard work done over the years made the celebration even sweeter.
"Over the years the growth that has shown that the community has shown support for this organization that it's been able to grow, been able to make differences in the community," said Dawn Smith, Board Member for TMPF.
The Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation tells us it is always looking for all the help it can get to continue its work in the area.
"Just contribute we do a lot for our community, and we would love more support from the people in Reno and Sparks to make it grow even more," Diaz said.
