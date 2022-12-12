The weekend storm brought in a few feet of snow to the Northern Nevada area. In Truckee, residents say they had to dig through four to five feet of the fresh layer of snowfall.
But many of the residents don’t mind because they moved to Truckee specifically for the snow. Jeff Menasco, a new Truckee resident tells us what he experienced this weekend "When we opened the garage door there was about 5 feet of snow, so it was kind of like swimming out into the snow right out of the garage door. But we have a big snow blower and 3 teenagers so that helps." He says the snow can be inconvenient at times but overall, it’s a blast. Menasco mentions he also enjoys cross country skiing right outside of his house after a storm like the one we saw this weekend.
The residents of Truckee say the community really comes together to help one another clear the snow, in efforts to keep everyone safe. Menasco says "I think it's just a matter of perspective. We look at the snow as "Hey it's beautiful it's fun it's things to do”." Nicole Hilton, a Truckee resident of 6 years adds "Most people around here do outdoor activities so just knowing that its coming and getting geared up and you kind of get the powder panic which is exciting."
If you live in Truckee snow is to be expected but you have to know how to maneuver the snowfall if you're going to stay in the area.
Stacey Justesen, a Truckee resident of 44 years says,"You should know how to drive in it if you live here, you should know how to move it if you live here, it's not an easy place to live." She says as a Truckee resident, helping each other always benefits everybody.