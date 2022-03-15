Thanks to the Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit (RSONU), two sex offenders have been charged and are now in custody at the Washoe County Detention Facility for non-compliance charges.
RSONU detectives located and arrested Brian Young on March 8, 2022.
Young is a Tier III sex offender previously convicted in Washoe County. His victim was a 13-year-old male juvenile. He's charged with one felony count of being a sex offender who failed to register. He was out of compliance since October 2021.
Luis Vasquez-Lopez, 19, was arrested by the Regional Gang Unit (RGU) on March 4, 2022, for one count of possession of marijuana, and one felony count of violating juvenile parole.
Vasquez-Lopez was previously convicted in Washoe County (Juvenile Court) for one count of Sexual Assault Against a Child Under 14, and one count of Attempted Sexual Assault Against a Child Under 14.
He is classified as a Tier III sex offender and according to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, he had not been living at his registered address since approximately August of 2021.
The RGU contacted RSONU and detectives were able to add-book Vasquez-Lopez on two felony charges of being a sex offender who failed annual verification and being a sex offender who failed to update his address.