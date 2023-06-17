The Storey County Sheriff's Office is investigating after finding two people dead in a car parked outside the Tesla Giga Factory Friday night.
On Friday, June 16 at approximately 8:15 p.m., Storey County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Tesla Giga Factory on Electric Avenue in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Complex for a report of two unresponsive subjects inside of a parked vehicle.
Two unresponsive people were found inside a vehicle and after lifesaving attempts by first responders, the two people were declared deceased.
At this time, there are no indications of foul play.
The investigation is ongoing and the names of the subjects are being withheld until notification of next of kin.
If you have information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact Detective Matthew Willette, Storey County Sheriff’s Office, at 775-847-0959.
(Storey County Sheriff's Office)