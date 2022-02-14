Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Gusts up to 65 mph possible in wind prone locations along Highway 395 and Interstate 580. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 1 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, restrict travel for high profile vehicles, and impact outdoor recreation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&

...A Brief Return to Winter Monday Evening into Tuesday Morning... A fast moving slider-type low pressure system will move across eastern California and western Nevada Monday evening into early Tuesday morning. This will bring an increase in winds Monday afternoon into Monday night, with colder conditions and a short period of rain and snow Monday evening through early Tuesday. * Winds: Southwest to west winds will increase Monday afternoon and evening with gusts 30 to 50 mph. Wind prone areas along US-395 may gust up to 60 mph, with Sierra ridge gusts up to around 100 mph. * Rain/Snow: A band of rain and snow will move southward from Monday evening through early Tuesday morning. Accumulations of 1-3 inches are possible for the Tahoe Basin northward into Sierra, Plumas, and Lassen counties, with an inch or so for foothills and the Virginia Highlands in far western Nevada. For lower elevations of western Nevada, rain will likely end as a brief period of snow, with snow amounts ranging from a dusting up to one inch. * Temperatures: Sharply colder temperatures near or below freezing will arrive late Monday night into Tuesday. While the snow is expected to end prior to the Tuesday morning commute, slick patches could remain, especially on roads near and above 5000 feet. Slow down and allow extra travel time for Tuesday morning.