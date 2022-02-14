Two Reno residents are behind bars charged with suspected drug trafficking.
Detectives with the Regional Narcotics Unit say they had been investigating reports of illegal drug sales and served a search warrant for a motel room located on the 600 block of West 4th Street last week.
When authorities got inside the specific room, they say they found 38-year-old Courtney Cortez, 42-year-old and Anika Porter with the following suspected items:
213.6 grams gross weight (ggw) – heroin/fentanyl mixture
44.2 ggw – methamphetamine
12.5 ggw – psilocybin mushrooms
8 Xanax pills
17 counterfeit “M30” fentanyl pills
4 oxycodone pills
13 hydrocodone pills
9mm Polymer 80 handgun without a serial number
.45 Glock handgun
.22 Mossberg Derringer handgun
4 firearm magazines
1 holster
$3,506.09 in US currency
Both suspects are each charged with: Possession of a Controlled Substance, 100+ grams; Possession of a Controlled Substance, 42-100 grams; two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance for Sales; Trafficking a Controlled Substance, 100-400 grams; and three counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)