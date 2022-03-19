Two Vehicle Crash Sends 3 People to the Hospital

The Reno Police Department, Reno Fire, and REMSA responded to a two vehicle crash just before midnight on Friday March 18th, 2022.
The crash happened at North Virginia and Parr Blvd. The road was closed for several hours due to the investigation. The road was reopened at 6 a.m. Saturday morning.
Officials say a Chrysler passenger car was heading west on Parr Blvd. when it hit a Porsche SUV that was traveling south on North Virginia.
Both occupants of the Chrysler vehicle had to be extricated by the Reno Fire Department and they were transported to RENOWN with life threatening injuries.
The Porsche's driver was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
At this time, investigators are confirming speed and impairment are factors in the crash.
There have been no arrests because the crash is still under investigation by The Reno Police Department, Major Accident Investigation Team.
They are urging anyone with information to contact Reno Police's non-emergency line at 775-334-2141 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
(The Reno Police Department assisted with this report.)