A Native American tribe in Arizona has reached a deal with the U.S. government not to use some of its Colorado River water rights in return for $150 million and funding for a pipeline project. The pact was announced Thursday in Phoenix with the Gila River Indian Community. It is being hailed as an example of the kind of cooperation needed to rescue the Colorado River. Officials say the river is crucial to a massive agricultural industry and essential to more than 40 million people. The deal is part of a broader effort to get states that rely on the river to substantially lessen their water use amid an ongoing drought.