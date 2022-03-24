A U.S. official says the United States will welcome up to 100,000 refugees from Ukraine as 3.5 million flee Russia’s invasion.
The official spoke on the condition of anonymity ahead of the announcement later Thursday.
The White House has been saying for weeks that the U.S. would accept refugees from Ukraine, but officials had expected most would want to remain in Europe to stay close to their homeland or to family members around Eastern Europe.
Refugee agencies had urged the Biden administration to do more, saying the U.S. could expedite the entry of Ukrainians who had already been in the process of applying to enter the United States through the country’s refugee program or expanding the total number of Ukrainians who could come into the country under the cap that the administration sets in consultation with Congress.
Previously, the Biden administration set the refugee cap for budget year 2022 at 125,000 after it had been cut to a record low of 15,000 under former President Donald Trump.
Kirby on announcement that the U.S. will take up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees: "We're proud to be able to contribute to international efforts to provide a home for those who have now lost everything in Ukraine." pic.twitter.com/NqmEICqhQ1— CBS News (@CBSNews) March 24, 2022
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has cranked up pressure on NATO leaders for military assistance.
In a video address to a NATO summit on Thursday, he asked for “military assistance without limitations."
He has also called on people worldwide to gather in public on Thursday to show support for his embattled country.
The appeal came as international efforts to make Russia pay for its aggression and to contain Europe’s biggest security crisis since World War II shifted their focus to Brussels.
NATO estimates between 7,000 and 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine, where fierce resistance has denied Moscow the lightning victory it sought.
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)