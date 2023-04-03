The University of Nevada, Reno held University of Nevada, Reno Day at the Legislature today, at the Nevada Legislature in Carson City.
The day featured a breakfast, visits with legislators in the Nevada Senate and Assembly Chambers, legislative meetings and a pep rally reception.
Planned by the University’s Office of Government Relations and Community Engagement, the day’s events encouraged University leadership, faculty, staff and students to learn more about Nevada’s legislative process and to share their experiences in support of the University’s strategic goals for the 2023 session.
The Wolf Pack is on the Nevada Assembly floor! Thank you Assemblywoman @VoteAngieTaylor for making our students feel so welcome. #PackAtNVLeg pic.twitter.com/LdusTemaUK— Univ. of Nevada Reno (@unevadareno) April 3, 2023