Green Flower, a global leader in cannabis education, and Curaleaf, a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, are partnering with the University of Nevada, Reno to offer a full scholarship to the university's online cannabis education programs.
The scholarship opportunity is available to local students for one of the four available industry-leading online cannabis education certificate programs at the university.
“We are thrilled that Curaleaf and University of Nevada, Reno are working together with us to offer online cannabis education programs to support the training and development of potential future employees in such an impactful way,” said Max Simon, Green Flower CEO. “The knowledge and skills students gain through these programs positively impacts their careers in the months and years ahead.”
The scholarship recipient will also have an opportunity to connect with someone at the company who funded their scholarship to talk about their career goals and learn more about opportunities in their area of interest in the cannabis industry.
Applications for scholarships are open now through August 11, with scholarship awardees being chosen the week of August 14.
All applicants who do not receive a full scholarship will still be eligible for a $500 partial scholarship toward the cost of their chosen program. All scholarships must be claimed by August 21.
Interested students can learn more about these scholarships and the application process here.
(Green Flower contributed to this report.)