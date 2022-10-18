University Police Department – Northern Command recently announced that it has received a grant in the amount of $11,000 to support law enforcement’s participation in the Joining Forces traffic safety campaigns during the coming year.
Joining Forces is a high-visibility, multi-jurisdictional, statewide effort to increase safety on Nevada's roads through increased awareness and enforcement of traffic laws. The program places focus on distracted and impaired driving, seat belt use, speeding, pedestrian safety, and bike and scooter safety, among other traffic laws.
The goal of this program is to help prevent traffic incidents through a targeted enforcement campaign focusing on safer driving practices.
Throughout the year, the department will team up with other agencies to educate motorists, pedestrians and other vulnerable road users about Nevada laws regarding roadway use and reducing risky driving behavior.
The department anticipates the program outcomes to be successful in educating the campus community on traffic legislation and giving practical guidance on how to become a defensive and responsible driver or pedestrian.
The University Police Department – Northern Command has also received $7,000 in grant funding to support a Pedestrian and Vulnerable Road User Safety campaign. During the month of November, the University Police Department will dedicate extra patrols to enforce vulnerable road user safety laws. Additionally, the department will host tabling events and post social media campaigns focusing on student engagement and education on pedestrian safety, cycling and other micro-mobility concerns.
This campaign aims to improve safety and help save lives through a targeted enforcement campaign focusing on safer driving, ride-sharing, riding and walking. Throughout the year the department will work to educate motorists, pedestrians and other vulnerable road users about Nevada laws regarding roadway use.
Funding for these patrols and programs is made possible by grants received from the Nevada Department of Public Safety/ Office of Traffic Safety.