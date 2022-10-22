The University of Nevada, Reno says it is aware of an alleged incident that involved prospective and current members of Tau Kappa Epsilon resulting with an enrolled University student being admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital between October 20-21, 2022.
The University has been in contact with the student’s parents and representatives from the local TKE chapter and the national organization.
Information is still currently being gathered.
TKE is an unrecognized fraternity not affiliated with the University.
At this time, the University would like to honor the family’s privacy.
The University’s Office of Fraternity & Sorority Life works on an ongoing basis to promote a safe and supportive campus community.
Many support services, including counseling services, are available to students. Students in need of support can contact the Dean of Students at 775-682-6846, where they will be directed to appropriate services available.
(University of Nevada, Reno)