The Latino Research Center at the University of Nevada, Reno held “El Grito of the University,” a celebration of arts, family and Latinx/Hispanic heritage roots with ties to past and modern lived experiences, on Saturday.
The celebration began with a lowrider cruise from 9 to 10 a.m. from downtown Reno to the University of Nevada, Reno North Blue Parking Lot, where performances and a tabling fair will be held to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month.
“El Grito” is known as a battle cry, which aligns with the Battle Born State and the University’s “Law of the Jungle” poem, helping to mark the strength of the University alongside the inclusion of both English and Spanish as a reflection of the community-university collaboration.
Throughout the day, lowrider cars were on display.
Lowriders are considered artistic masterpieces intertwined with Latinx/Hispanic identity, family and religion.
Visually, the cars display vibrant colors, patterns and symbols; unlike other cars, they are designed to be slow-moving works of art, emblematic of Hispanic patriotism. As Hispanic soldiers returned from WWII, they took their military service funds and invested in cars that captured their history, family, patriotism and love of community.
Attendees also enjoyed entertainment from live musicians, folkloric ballet dancers and Aztec dancers as well as spoken word performances from University students.
In addition, the event featured a tabling fair of vendors with ties to the Latinx community.