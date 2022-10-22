The UNR Ski Swap returns Oct. 21-23 to the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, showcasing new and gently used skis, snowboards, boots, and winter outerwear.
Proceeds of the sale will help fuel the Wolf Pack Ski Team's return to NCAA Division 1 status.
UNR entered collegiate skiing in 1936 through the leadership of Palisades Tahoe founder Wayne Poulsen. In 1954 when the NCAA decided to include skiing among its sports, UNR’s ski team became a charter member and hosted the first-ever NCAA Skiing National Championships.
Head coach Mihaela Kosi is excited to lead the team and guide Nevada’s team transition to the highest level of collegiate competition.
“The ski swap is an integral part of the team’s funding process and ultimately its success," Kosi said.
Swap hours are Friday from 4 - 9 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Access the North entrance of the Reno-Sparks Convention Center (4590 S. Virginia Street) across from the Atlantis Casino, and follow the signs.
Admission to the swap is free. Convention center parking fees will be reimbursed with any purchase of $20 or more.
Item drop-off and registration are now being conducted at SkiPro, located at the Crossing at Meadowood Square, 6407 S. Virginia Street (I-580 Neil Road exit.) SkiPro has partnered with the UNR Ski Swap for the past nine years.
Public check-in for individual registration of items takes place any day and any time during SkiPro’s store hours through Wednesday, October 19th. Check-out for unsold individually registered items or to collect your check takes place Sunday the 23rd from 3 p.m. to 5:53 p.m. at the convention center and continues at SkiPro the week following the swap. Limit 10 items. For full details and registration form, visit www.unrskiswap.com
"This year’s new drop of procedure is all about efficiency and convenience with extended hours and front door access for bringing in the equipment," said Greg Mason, President of the UNR Ski Teem Boosters, which is producing the event. Additionally, public check-in also takes place at the Convention Center Thursday the 20th from noon to 5:00 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The UNR Ski Swap offers up to 70 percent savings on brand-new items as well as last year’s models. Merchandise will include adult and children’s Alpine, Nordic, and snowboard equipment and apparel. Swap personnel will be on hand to assist shoppers in choosing the correct equipment. The Swap does not accept helmets, googles or “first layer” clothing
For full details and registration form, visit www.unrskiswap.com
----------------------------------------------
Ski Pro has announced that they will join other vendors at the annual University of Nevada Reno (UNR) Ski Swap.
This year, public check-in is at Ski Pro, located at The Crossing at Meadowood Square, 6407 S. Virginia Street, on the corner of Neil and South Virginia, across from Whole Foods.
Individuals can fill out the registration form, then bring it in with items to sell anytime during store hours, up to October 20th.
Ski Pro will have gear from past seasons in every department, representing brands such as Rossignol, K2, Salomon, Atomic, Ride, Nordica, Elan, Volkl, Dynastar, Lange, Bataleon, Nidecker, DC, Head, Armada, Line and Union.
Customers can expect merchandise to be marked down as much as 70% from MSRP.
The UNR Ski Swap will be held from October 21-23 at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.
For more information on the UNR Ski Swap including ski requirements, please visit unrskiswap.com/.