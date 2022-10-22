Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 expected. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties, Northern Washoe County, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area, Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties and Surprise Valley California. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even colder temperatures are expected Sunday night into Monday morning with a hard freeze all areas. Now is a good time to winterize irrigation systems and prepare for routine freezing temperatures. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&