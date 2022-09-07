The updated COVID-19 vaccine booster that fights against common COVID-19 omicron variants is available this week in Washoe County at select pharmacies, the Washoe County Health District and other community providers.
The updated booster, known as a bivalent vaccine, was authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week to help protect against the original strain of SARS-CoV-2 as well as the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variants. Those variants are currently causing most cases of COVID-19 and are predicted to circulate further this fall and winter.
Those who have already received a COVID-19 booster, as well as those who have completed their primary series doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, are eligible as long certain age requirements are met and it has been at least two months since the last dose.
See this form to determine if you’re eligible to get a booster and when.
The Health District is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, 4590 S Virginia St., Reno (not the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center), that will have the updated bivalent booster for residents. Schedule an appointment here. Please note that the option for the updated booster might not be apparent on the website but it will be offered at the event.
The Health District also has appointments available starting Thursday to receive the updated booster at its clinic at 1001 E. 9th St., Building B, in Reno. Call 775-328-2427 to make an appointment. The Health District’s community vaccine events and clinic operations offer both boosters and primary series doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Eligibility of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 bivalent booster
- For the Pfizer bivalent booster, those 12 and older are eligible if it has been at least two months since you received the primary vaccine series, or two months since receiving the original COVID-19 booster, known as the “monovalent.”
- Note: The first authorized COVID-19 vaccine, which launched in December 2020 and has been administered to millions of people, and booster is known as a monovalent vaccine because it protected against only the original strain of SARS-CoV-2. The bivalent COVID-19 vaccine protects against both the original strain and the BA. 4 and BA. 5 omicron variants.
- Those aged 5-11 years can still receive the Pfizer monovalent COVID-19 booster.
- For the Moderna bivalent COVID-19 booster, those 18 years of age and older are eligible if it has been two months since you received the primary vaccine series or two months since receiving a monovalent COVID-19 booster.
- For those aged 12-17 years who received a Moderna monovalent COVID-19 vaccine for their primary series, you can receive a Pfizer bivalent booster.
- You can also fill out this form to determine booster eligibility here
Locations to get an updated COVID-19 booster
The Washoe County Health District will offer the Pfizer vaccine on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at its main clinic as well as Moderna on Tuesdays and Thursdays. There are also vaccine opportunities at its community vaccine events:
Other opportunities:
- Community Health Alliance has appointments available for the bivalent COVID-19 booster, as well as the monovalent COVID-19 vaccine. Go here for appointments.
- www.vaccines.gov/ has appointments at pharmacies and other providers in Washoe County and beyond.
COVID-19 Testing
COVID-19 testing at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center is available weekly. Schedule an appointment here.
