Hospitalman Carson Dunlap, a native of Reno, serves the U.S. Navy at the U.S. Navy Medical Readiness and Training Command operating out of Sigonella, Italy.
Dunlap joined the Navy two years ago.
“My family served, and now it is my turn to serve,” said Dunlap.
Growing up in Reno, Dunlap attended Spanish Springs High School and graduated in 2020. Today, Dunlap uses the same skills and values learned in Reno to succeed in the military.
“I learned to respect authority and to be kind to everyone from my hometown,” said Dunlap.
These lessons have helped Dunlap while serving in the Navy.
Naval Air Station Sigonella is located in eastern Sicily. Sicily is the largest island in the Mediterranean and covers 10,000 square miles.
According to Navy officials, the primary mission of Naval Air Station Sigonella is to provide consolidated operational, command and control, administrative, logistical and advanced logistical support to U.S. and other NATO forces. Naval Air Station Sigonella supports a rotation of various squadrons and multi-service, multi-national transient aircraft.
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
Dunlap and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“Helping out with Operation Allied Refuge was a huge accomplishment,” said Dunlap.
As Dunlap and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy means that I'm proud of my country,” added Dunlap.