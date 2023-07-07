If you're a BMX rider or fan, then this is the weekend for you.
Today, USA BMX held their Blackjack National racing event at Reno-Sparks Livestock Event Center.
About a thousand of bikers are coming to Reno to do what they love, but most importantly to win it all.
The races began at 1:30 today.
Racers of all ages from around the world are competing in Reno for the first time since 2017.
Despite the travel and hard work, some say it's worth it.
"Really it's all about the passion for this sport that's what makes them travel," said Justin Wahl, Editor of Pull BMX Magazine. "The memories from an early age all to when you're hoping to go pro it's showing your stuff, showing your skill, showing your speed. And that's what I think really draws these families and racers to these national events."
The age ranges are from two-year olds all the way to 61 and older for the bikers.
Each group is separated by age, and then by proficiency, starting with novice, intermediate, expert, and then the pros.
The race is simple, the first to get to the finish line, wins.
Riders will get scored through first place to eighth in their classes.
They will try and rack up as many points as possible before the finals in November in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Given the conditions and the amount of preparation for these races, some riders say it is no easy feat.
"The big thing is training your body to be able to do lap after lap for your lack of gas and threshold and being able to flush it," said Justin Wike, BMX Racer from Reno. "So, the main thing a lot of people come in and sit right down after the race they don't go on their bike afterwards go out ride your bike flush your legs so that you're ready for the next one."
"The training, the training of it, it's hard mentally and then you just have to get in that drive moment to do your best and go 100 percent," said Nick Quintana, 15-year-old BMX Racer from New Mexico.
No matter how old you are, some say it's never to early to start in BMX.
"It's funny in our community starting at under five isn't uncommon," Wahl said. "I, myself started when I was two years old."
For local racer Justin Wike, he is competing in the race, as well as his children.
Wike was recently crowned a world champion last year in the UCI BMX Championships in France.
"It was me versus 108 other men and I ended up being number one that so it was pretty good feeling," Wike said. "That seven months of hard work went through and put me on top of that podium."
With races expected to go until about 10 p.m. tonight, they will have to get up again tomorrow at 9 a.m. and then 8 a.m on Sunday.