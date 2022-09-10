This morning The City of Reno, local agencies, and community members volunteered to plant 60 trees unique to Nevada.
Horizon View Park, located in ward 2, was chosen due to the need for more shade.
City Councilmember Naomi Duerr was helping out, as well, and says that planting any amount of trees makes a huge difference.
The City says this will be good for the environment, in addition to creating more shade.
If you missed the one today, the City of Reno will be having more soon and will soon launch a tree giveaway program. This allows people to pick up their own trees to plant at home.
