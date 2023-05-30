The Storey County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested a man earlier this month who was wanted in North Las Vegas.
On May 15, while on patrol in the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center area of the county, a Storey County Deputy enacted a traffic stop on a vehicle with no license plates.
After a routine records check, 41-year-old Joseph Slaughter from Las Vegas was found to have a warrant out of North Las Vegas Township in Clark County.
He was arrested on the warrant and booked into Storey County Detention Center.
It's unknown at this time what Slaughter's warrant is related to.
(Storey County Sheriff's Office)