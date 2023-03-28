On Tuesday, The Washoe County Board of Commissioners approved a transfer of $1.5 million that would go to flood mitigation plans for Swan Lake and the surrounding area.
The Board says Washoe County Community Services Department (CSD) has enacted various stages of its flood mitigation plan for Swan Lake and the surrounding area by constructing berms, installing pumps, and placing barriers.
Since 2017, Washoe County has developed a proactive flood management plan and monitors the lake levels and surrounding snowpack, and implements certain responses dictated by the conditions and lake levels.
The $1.5 million from the General Fund Contingency will go to the North Valleys Flood response activities.