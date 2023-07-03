The Washoe County Clerk’s Office will soon offer passport services, adding another resource in northern Nevada for travelers who need to obtain a passport.

Beginning Aug. 1, the Clerk’s Office will be processing new passport applications only. Appointment scheduling begins July 1 for appointments in August. Those who need a passport photo can also have it taken at the same time for an additional fee.

“Considering the significant lack of passport acceptance facilities in the region, the Washoe County Clerk’s Office is pleased to provide this much needed service to the public,” County Clerk Jan Galassini said.

Passport books for adults are $130, and passport books for children under 15 are $100. Expedited processing is $60, and require an additional postage fee. Passport photos are $15.

The Washoe County Clerk’s Passport Services will be available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The office is located on the first floor of the Washoe County Complex Building A, at 1001 E. 9th Street, Reno.

(Washoe County)